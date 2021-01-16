Apple is already working on a foldable iPhone according to Bloomberg

- Advertisement -

In November of last year, a report claimed that Apple had begun testing foldable iPhones for a possible launch in 2022. Bloomberg today corroborated that rumor with a new report claiming that Apple is working on an iPhone with a foldable display – though the exact date is unknown. release schedule. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new iPhone model that will be foldable. This new version is expected to compete with similar Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. The report mentions that Apple engineers have been testing folding screen prototypes internally for some time, but plans to launch a device like this are still unknown. According to a source familiar with the matter, Apple does not have a fully functional folding device yet, which means that the prototype is still in an early development stage and may never be released. Apple’s design team has been looking at multiple options for the foldable iPhone, including a device that has the same 6.7-inch screen as the iPhone 12 Pro Max when unfolded. For now at least, the folding display prototypes that Apple has been testing have a “largely invisible hinge” behind the display. If Apple decides to release a foldable iPhone, this will probably be the most radical change for the iPhone since the introduction of the iPhone X.