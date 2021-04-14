Apple is tightening the security of some older iPhones, what’s going on?

- Advertisement -

Security is one of the great headaches of manufacturers, who not only have to verify that their devices are functional and do not have flaws, but are also capable of resisting the attacks of hackers who are always looking for a way to bypass their protections. So on many occasions we face zero day problems that are there latent until someone discovers them. And something like this must have happened within the Apple ecosystem that, silently and practically secretly, has been introducing changes over the last few months in some iPhone models that have been on the market for two and a half years, at the end of 2018, with the intention of protecting them from some threats that have proliferated since then. A serious security flaw? This was published by Forbes, where it is clear that smartphones with A12 and A13 processor have received a small security bonus in recent times: “the A12, A13, S4 and S5 products launched for the first time in the fall of 2020 have a second-generation secure storage component, while previous products based on these SoCs have a first-generation secure storage component. ” This part of the Apple ecosystem, Secure Enclave, is inserted within the processors that North Americans manufacture for their devices and is an extra reinforcement when it comes to storing and encrypting confidential data such as those corresponding to Face ID, Touch ID, etc. It has been on the market since the A7 chips, which equipped the iPhone 5s of 2013. The problem is that the threats have become more sophisticated and the current version of the new iPhone 12 is much more secure than, for example, that of the previous models 2018 or 2019. That is why some analysts believe that all smartphones that have been sold since the end of 2020, including the updated versions of iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, have done so with this security module updated to the latest version. So what has happened to the previous ones? Are they exposed? Luckily, it seems that Apple has applied an update to all models with A12 chips, such as the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, at the same time as the fifth generation iPad Mini or the third and eighth generation iPad Air and iPad , respectively. According to some experts, this movement is due to the fact that Apple has wanted to provide a “countermeasure against devices to crack passwords, such as GrayKey, which try to access iPhones by guessing the password an infinite number of times, using exploits that allow infinite attempts. wrong password. “All of this suggests that” the security issues being addressed are serious. “