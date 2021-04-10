- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Another supply chain report is lending more credence to earlier claims that the “iPhone 13 Pro” lineup will have a 120Hz refresh display. Apple is therefore using ProMotion displays in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple is using 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13

Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) displays have been rumored for the iPhone for about two years. However, Friday’s report claims that the displays will finally make it to the iPhone. Which gives the device a 120Hz refresh screen for the first time.

Citing “industry sources,” supply chain monitor DigiTimes claims that Samsung and LG are converting iPhone-only production lines to LTPO technology production. Friday’s report states that this migration will end shortly. Allowing both of them to provide the displays to Apple in time for use in 2021.

Apple is said to be using the displays on its high-end “iPhone 13”; probably on the so-called “iPhone 13 Pro” and “iPhone 13 Pro Max”. Screen panel orders are expected; for the low-end “iPhone 13” models, they are filled by OLED providers LG Display and BOE.

Apple was reportedly working on a battery-saving technology for LTPO thin-film transistors prior to the release of the iPhone 12. And it was previously rumored to be essential for managing battery life for high-refresh displays on battery-powered devices. little. This technology has apparently been completed; as DigiTimes reports that devices with displays are seeing up to 20% reduced power consumption.

Apple currently uses LTPO technology to reduce the refresh rate of always-on Apple Watch models to almost zero when it does not display active information on the screen. ProMotion displays debuted on the iPad Pro, but without LTPO technology.