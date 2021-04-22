Apple just announced the new AirTags

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A long time ago the arrival of AirTags was rumored and they have finally seen the light in Apple’s spring keynote. AirTags are nothing more than Bluetooth tracking devices so that we can place them in our accessories and from the app Look for be able to locate them.

The truth is that they are very useful to be able to find lost objects. From any U1 device, such as the iPhone 12, we can search for objects to which we have added one of these new devices.

The AirTags can be personalized and will have a starting price of 35 euros

With the Search app we can find the objects through visual, haptic and audio feedback on our iPhone. But also each AirTag has a built-in speaker and it can be made to ring to locate the object What are we searching for. The precision search function will be activated as we get closer to the AirTag and we will see on the iPhone screen the exact distance and position thanks to the ultra-wide band technology.

But not only our iPhone will allow us to find what we have lost. The iPhone, iPad and Mac of the world can help us. The AirTag sends a Bluetooth signal that is picked up by nearby devices, unknowingly, and locate the object in iCloud. There is no danger of privacy as the data is anonymous and encrypted.

AirTags will be able to send their location to other nearby devices and upload their location to iCloud

But we can also use the lost mode and configure the AirTag so that if someone finds it and your smartphone has NFC can contact you. And even if it has been a long time, you should not worry about the battery life since the standard battery that it includes lasts more than a year.

And playing with the design, as Apple usually does, the new AirTags can be customized with any type of engraving that we can think of, including emojis.