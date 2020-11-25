Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple launches a new announcement of the HomePod Mini, "the magic of the mini"

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple has shared its traditional annual announcement about the holidays, and this year the protagonist is the HomePode Mini. The “mini magic” ad features rapper Tierra Whack and includes a focus primarily on Apple’s new $ 99 HomePod mini and $ 299 full-size HomePod.

The ad highlights the new HomePod mini and adheres to one of Apple’s trends: how music can help improve your mood. The two songs that appear in the video are:

Vacation with HomePod mini. A little joy has never sounded so great, ”says Apple. Adweek has some details on the importance of the inclusion of Tierra Whack:

Now, with the debut of the more compact HomePod Mini, Apple and agency TBWA Media Arts Lab are back with an announcement that continues the theme of the previous announcement of how music can improve your mood. This time we don’t get the level of mind-blowing visuals seen in the “Welcome Home” ad, but we do have an uplifting platform for another rising star: American rapper and songwriter Tierra Whack.

Just over 2 minutes long, “The Magic of Mini” shows Whack returning to his apartment in a sad state, his scarf dragging the cold gray sidewalk (a sad image for any city dweller). But soon her HomePod Mini adds a colorful, miniature version of herself to the story, and her mood quickly improves.

If you plan to buy a HomePod mini for someone this holiday season, we recommend doing it in the shortest time possible. Shipping times on the HomePod mini space gray Apple’s online store They’re already slipping past Christmas, while the white HomePod mini is getting dangerously close.

Here’s the video for you and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

