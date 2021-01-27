Apple launches a new update: know all the news of iOS 14.4

- Advertisement -

Apple has officially released the version of iOS 14.4 to all users. This new version comes to solve minor bugs and complement some functions for the brand’s new devices, so do not expect any significant improvement.

Among the main novelties of this new update we find novelties like a new sphere for the Apple Watch and, above all, error correction minors, such as that of the bluetooth connectivity on Macs.

iOS 14.4 Now Available: Improved Bluetooth, ProRAW Improvements, and Bug Fixes

iOS 14.4 MacRumors

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates they can download for free and the software is available on all eligible devices wirelessly in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings> General> Software Update.

Now with iOS 14.4, the camera is capable of recognizing smaller QR codes, and there is a function to specify a device type for third-party audio devices connected to Bluetooth so that headphone audio level measurements can be taken correctly. The update also provides notifications when an iPhone camera cannot be verified as a new camera app.

There are several bug fixes for issues including: Image enhancements in photos HDR taken with iPhone 12 Pro, solutions for problems with the Fitness widget that were not updating correctly and a bug fix that delayed typing and word suggestions did not appear when using the keyboard.

iOS 14.4 in detail, all its news

We leave you below in a more extensive way, the Apple new release notes:

The Camera app can recognize smaller QR codes. Ability to classify the type of Bluetooth device in Settings for the correct identification of the headphones for audio notifications.

Notifications for when the iPhone camera cannot be verified as a genuine new Apple camera on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This release also fixes the following issues:

In HDR photos taken with the iPhone 12 Pro, artifacts may appear in the image.

The Fitness app widget might not show up-to-date activity data.

When using the keyboard, text could be entered late and word suggestions might not be displayed.

The keyboard might appear in the wrong language in the Messages app.

Enabling button control in Accessibility could prevent phone calls from being answered from the locked screen.