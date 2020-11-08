MobileiphoneTech News

Apple launches ‘iPhone 12 Studio’ to virtually test iPhone 12 cases and wallets

By Abraham
Apple has launched iPhone 12 Studio, a website that allows iPhone 12 buyers to try out different color combinations of case and wallet for their smartphone. iPhone 12 Studio is equivalent to Apple Watch Studio, the page on Apple’s website that allows users to choose color combinations of Apple watches and bands to find the perfect match. Visitors to the iPhone 12 Studio will be able to choose between any of the four models – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – in each of their available colors. Users can select a sleeve for the device, as well as a MagSafe wallet, which are then virtually placed on the device on-screen. Once the combination is created, users are asked to enter their name, select one of the two different views of their iPhone, and finally, download an image of their creation. The range of cases and wallets created for the iPhone 12 are inspired by the colors of the gems, as revealed by Apple designers. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

