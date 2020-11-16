Tech News

Apple launches iPhone12 Studio

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iphone 12 Pro.jpg
Iphone 12 Pro.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Apple launches iPhone12 Studio

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has presented a web application that allows us to design what our smartphone will look like before purchasing it. Is...
Read more
Tech News

Where can we see Apple’s “One More Thing” event?

Brian Adam - 0
The day of the event has arrived, and with it expectations are growing. Many of us want to know if Tim...
Read more
Tech News

Some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay There is no doubt that smartphones have become part of our lives. We have become consumers of technology, and when...
Read more
Car Tech

Segway GoKart Pro: 2020 model arrives with driving assistant

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who has had the experience of driving a kart, with overalls, helmet and all the necessary safety...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple has presented a web application that allows us to design what our smartphone will look like before purchasing it. Is about iPhone 12 Studio.

This tool allows us to play with the available models and colors of the iPhone 12, and in turn combine it with the case and wallet of our choice, until we achieve the design that best suits our tastes.

How does iPhone 12 Studio work?

To test this tool, the main thing is to have a mobile device or tablet, that is, we can only access it through an iPhone or an iPad.

We should go to the iPhone 12 Studio website. Once here, click on the “start” button, logically to start enjoying this new experience.

Main interface of iPhone 12 Studio
Main interface of iPhone 12 Studio

After logging in, we select one of the four models that make up the iPhone 12 series, and proceed to the next page.

In this new interface, we select the color of our smartphone. Remember that the available colors are red, ‘rose gold’, pale green, navy blue and black for the standard models. Gold, ‘pacific blue’, silver and graphite for Pro designs. Followed by case and MagSafe (wireless charger) wallet color.

IPhone 12 Studio interface for color selection, case and wallet
Interface for color selection, case and wallet

Click on continue, and a new window will appear with the accessories that we have selected. There we will have the possibility to buy, reserve, or download the image with the design, if we wish.

IPhone 12 Studio interface with created layout
IPhone 12 Studio interface with selected accessories

With this new tool, Apple offers its users the opportunity to combine an iPhone 12 with a set of accessories that will make any of these smartphones a more attractive model.

So, if you intend to purchase an iPhone 12 and want to know how it will look with a protective case and MagSafe wallet in any of the available colors, be sure to try this new tool that Apple has made available to you. Remember that to use iPhone 12 Studio you only have to have a company mobile or tablet and follow the steps outlined above.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Where can we see Apple’s “One More Thing” event?

Brian Adam - 0
The day of the event has arrived, and with it expectations are growing. Many of us want to know if Tim...
Read more
Tech News

Some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay There is no doubt that smartphones have become part of our lives. We have become consumers of technology, and when...
Read more
Car Tech

Segway GoKart Pro: 2020 model arrives with driving assistant

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who has had the experience of driving a kart, with overalls, helmet and all the necessary safety...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©