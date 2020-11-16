Apple launches iPhone12 Studio

Apple has presented a web application that allows us to design what our smartphone will look like before purchasing it. Is about iPhone 12 Studio.

This tool allows us to play with the available models and colors of the iPhone 12, and in turn combine it with the case and wallet of our choice, until we achieve the design that best suits our tastes.

How does iPhone 12 Studio work?

To test this tool, the main thing is to have a mobile device or tablet, that is, we can only access it through an iPhone or an iPad.

We should go to the iPhone 12 Studio website. Once here, click on the “start” button, logically to start enjoying this new experience.

After logging in, we select one of the four models that make up the iPhone 12 series, and proceed to the next page.

In this new interface, we select the color of our smartphone. Remember that the available colors are red, ‘rose gold’, pale green, navy blue and black for the standard models. Gold, ‘pacific blue’, silver and graphite for Pro designs. Followed by case and MagSafe (wireless charger) wallet color.

Click on continue, and a new window will appear with the accessories that we have selected. There we will have the possibility to buy, reserve, or download the image with the design, if we wish.

With this new tool, Apple offers its users the opportunity to combine an iPhone 12 with a set of accessories that will make any of these smartphones a more attractive model.

So, if you intend to purchase an iPhone 12 and want to know how it will look with a protective case and MagSafe wallet in any of the available colors, be sure to try this new tool that Apple has made available to you. Remember that to use iPhone 12 Studio you only have to have a company mobile or tablet and follow the steps outlined above.

