Apple launches its iMac (2021): look at the features and price of the computer

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As if it were a rainbow, colors for all tastes. The American company Manzana launched, in a virtual event held on April 21, its new computer, the iMac 2021 , which will not only have the classic lead color, but now you can choose between several shades to suit your environment and your desk.

This new Apple iMac 2021 It will carry a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4,480 x 2,520 pixels (218 dpi). Inside it will carry an Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU), in addition to a 7-core / 8-core GPU.

Around its RAM, the new Cupertino PC will have 8 GB, but can be expandable to 16 GB. Similarly, its storage will be 256 GB and 512 GB, which can also be extended up to 2 TB.

Unlike its previous models, the iMac 2021 it will carry a FaceTime HD camera at 1080p. On the other hand, in the connectivity aspect, the Apple computer will carry 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), the 3.5 jack port, a gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-C (USB 3).

It will also contain six high-fidelity speakers with force cancellation in the woofers and Dolby Atmos support. All the equipment will work with macOS Big Sur as the operating system and you can choose between blue, purple, red, orange, yellow and green.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET APPLE IMAC (2021): FEATURES AND PRICE