Apple launches its new iPad Pro 2021: know the features and price

During a virtual event held on April 21 Manzana launched new products for all his followers. Among some details shown by the American company are the iPad Pro 2021, which comes in two sizes, in order to improve people’s connectivity, in addition to their daily use.
In the case of iPad Pro 2021 The 11-inch comes with a Liquid Retina IPS display (2,388 x 1,668 px) with proMotion and 600 nit True Tone. In the case of the 12.9-inch, it has Liquid Retina XDR in addition to Mini LED (2,732 x 2,048 px) and comes, as well as ProMotion technology, True Tone and 1,000 nits with 1,000,000: 1 contrast.
Internally, the tablet comes with an Apple M1 processor, accompanied by an eight-core Neural Engine CPU and GPU. It will also come in two models of 8 and 16 GB, while in the storage you can choose from 128 GB to 2 TB.
But the news is not there. Its camera system was also highlighted. Is It will carry a main 12MP, f / 1.8, which will work together with a 10MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 125º and another with 2x optical zoom. You will be able to record videos in 4K. While the front is a 12MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 122º.
Both will carry iPadOS 14.5 as an operating system, but also supports Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, optional 5G, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass. Finally, its battery of the 11-inch iPad Pro is 28.65 Whr, while the 12.9-inch reaches 40.88 Whr.
DATA SHEET: 11-INCH IPAD PRO 2021
- SCREEN: 11-inch IPS Liquid Retina (2,388 x 1,668 px). ProMotion, True Tone. 600 nits
- DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm and 468 grams
- PROCESSOR: Apple M1. Eight-core CPU and GPU. Neural Engine
- RAM: 8/16 GB
- STORAGE: 128/256/512 GB / 1/2 TB
- OPERATING SYSTEM: iPadOS 14.5
- CAMERAS: Main: 12MP, f / 1.8. Wide angle: 10MP, f / 2.4, 125º. 2x optical zoom. 4K video, OIS. 12MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 122º. Portrait mode, HDR, 1080p video
- SOUND: Four speakers. Five microphones
- CONNECTIVITY: Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G optional, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass
- DRUMS: 28.65 Whr
- OTHERS: Face recognition, LiDAR scanner, USB4 / Thunderbolt port
- PRICE: 799 dollars
DATA SHEET: 12.9-INCH IPAD PRO 2021
- SCREEN: Liquid Retina XDR 12.9 inches. MiniLED (2,732 x 2,048 px). ProMotion, True Tone. 1,000 nits. 1,000,000: 1 contrast
- DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm and 684 grams
- PROCESSOR: Apple M1. Eight-core CPU and GPU. Neural Engine
- RAM: 8/16 GB
- STORAGE: 128/256/512 GB / 1/2 TB
- OPERATING SYSTEM: iPadOS 14.5
- CAMERAS: Main: 12MP, f / 1.8. Wide angle: 10MP, f / 2.4, 125º. 2x optical zoom. 4K video, OIS. 12MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 122º. Portrait mode, HDR, 1080p video
- SOUND: Four speakers. Five microphones
- CONNECTIVITY: Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G optional, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass
- DRUMS: 40.88 Whr
- OTHERS: Face recognition, LiDAR scanner, USB4 / Thunderbolt port
- PRICE: 1099 dollars