Apple launches its new iPad Pro 2021: know the features and price

During a virtual event held on April 21 Manzana launched new products for all his followers. Among some details shown by the American company are the iPad Pro 2021 , which comes in two sizes, in order to improve people’s connectivity, in addition to their daily use.

In the case of iPad Pro 2021 The 11-inch comes with a Liquid Retina IPS display (2,388 x 1,668 px) with proMotion and 600 nit True Tone. In the case of the 12.9-inch, it has Liquid Retina XDR in addition to Mini LED (2,732 x 2,048 px) and comes, as well as ProMotion technology, True Tone and 1,000 nits with 1,000,000: 1 contrast.

Internally, the tablet comes with an Apple M1 processor, accompanied by an eight-core Neural Engine CPU and GPU. It will also come in two models of 8 and 16 GB, while in the storage you can choose from 128 GB to 2 TB.

But the news is not there. Its camera system was also highlighted. Is It will carry a main 12MP, f / 1.8, which will work together with a 10MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 125º and another with 2x optical zoom. You will be able to record videos in 4K. While the front is a 12MP wide angle, f / 2.4, 122º.

Both will carry iPadOS 14.5 as an operating system, but also supports Wifi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, optional 5G, LTE, iBeacon, digital compass. Finally, its battery of the 11-inch iPad Pro is 28.65 Whr, while the 12.9-inch reaches 40.88 Whr.

