Apple launches My Find network for third-party accessories

Apple debuts the My Find network in third-party accessories. Apple’s New Find My Network Accessories Program; means that users can keep track of non-Apple devices and belongings. All this through the well-known Find My application.

Following the announcement of the feature at WWDC 2020, and the launch of a Find My certification for third-party companies; Apple has officially launched its program to add other devices and items to users’ Find My network. Companies licensed under Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program can have their accessories tracked by the app.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their lost or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy”; Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers said in a statement. “We are now bringing the powerful search capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessories program.”

“We are delighted to see how Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof are using this technology, and we can’t wait to see what other partners create,” he continued.

Together, these companies produce what Apple describes as “the first group of innovative third-party accessories to work with Find My.” They include VanMoof e-bikes and Belkin wireless headphones.

“We always strive to provide the best all-round experience for our riders,” said Job Stehmann, VanMoof’s Director of Product Design and Technology in a separate statement. “We are very proud to present our Find My-enabled bikes as one of the first brands to join the Find My network accessories program, an achievement made possible by our talented in-house developers.”