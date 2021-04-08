web
Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple launches My Find network for third-party accessories

41248 80002 000 lead find my xl.jpg
41248 80002 000 lead find my xl.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Apple debuts the My Find network in third-party accessories. Apple’s New Find My Network Accessories Program; means that users can keep track of non-Apple devices and belongings. All this through the well-known Find My application.

Apple launches the My Find network for third-party accessories, starting with a bicycle

Following the announcement of the feature at WWDC 2020, and the launch of a Find My certification for third-party companies; Apple has officially launched its program to add other devices and items to users’ Find My network. Companies licensed under Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program can have their accessories tracked by the app.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their lost or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy”; Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers said in a statement. “We are now bringing the powerful search capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessories program.”

“We are delighted to see how Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof are using this technology, and we can’t wait to see what other partners create,” he continued.

Together, these companies produce what Apple describes as “the first group of innovative third-party accessories to work with Find My.” They include VanMoof e-bikes and Belkin wireless headphones.

“We always strive to provide the best all-round experience for our riders,” said Job Stehmann, VanMoof’s Director of Product Design and Technology in a separate statement. “We are very proud to present our Find My-enabled bikes as one of the first brands to join the Find My network accessories program, an achievement made possible by our talented in-house developers.”

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Gaming

Newskill Sylvanus Pro, high-level gaming with 7.1 surround sound

After the recent expansion of the color range of its current models, Newskill now surprises us with the new addition of The Sylvanus Pro...
Read more
Tech News

Facebook won’t notify its users if they were part of its latest massive leak

One of the great news of the technological world in recent days is the latest massive leak data from Facebook, which compromised the...
Read more
Computing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Definitive Design, Hardware, and Release Date

Samsung is one of the few companies that has decided to compete face to face with Apple in the tablet market, with models...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.