Apple launches the new iPad Pro 2021 with M1 chip, 5G …

After several months of waiting, speculation and rumors, Apple makes the new ones official iPad Pro 2021. They come with the M1 chip directly from Apple Silicon. Most surprisingly, tests have shown that can compete faithfully with Apple Silicon's M1 chips but in an ecosystem like iPadOS. In the end, Apple left us with the expectation of knowing if they are 2 sizes, in the end it was confirmed. iPad Pro 2021 with new possibilities

Displays, performance and cameras

New Magic Keyboard in white

Prices of the new iPad Pro 2021 (in Mexican pesos)

Several of the features that Apple reports today were already covered under rumors. The first thing that surprised new processor which is the M1 from Apple Silicon.

The design remains the same, there were no variations in terms of its chassis. Something that is important to emphasize, the new Thunderbolt port. This will help improve connectivity with external accessories, in addition to the fact that the quality of the connection of external displays is already proven to be the best.

On the new M1 processor, it becomes the most powerful that will be in an iPad. It will be necessary to see the difference between the processors in the daily operation between macOS and iPadOSAlthough there is no doubt that Apple has given it a power that is difficult to describe for now.

As for the size of screens, the new mini-LED panel will have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to what Apple called “Liquid Retina XDR”. It will be the best screen ever mounted on an iPad, which is why the color possibilities will be so extensive. If you want to take the screen resolution to the highest level, the New Thunderbolt port will allow you to connect to an Apple XDR display up to 6K resolution.

To give us an idea of ​​the tremendous change that the iPad has made (for the second time in its history after introducing the first generation of iPad Pro) is that this new model is up to 1500 times faster than the original 2010 iPad, and without exaggerate a bit, 50% faster than the iPad Pro 2020.