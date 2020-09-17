MobileiphoneTech News

Apple, leaked a missing product during the conference: is it for iPhone 12?

By Brian Adam
Apple, leaked a missing product during the conference: is it for iPhone 12?
The "Time Flies" conference was held only a few days ago, but we know how much the world of leaks and technology in general...
How big are the moons of our Solar System? This animation shows us

Brian Adam - 0
Not just the moon, within our Solar System there are many other satellites, more than the planets themselves. Just think that Saturn, the world...
We are getting closer to reveal the “secret” of the terrible solar flares

Brian Adam - 0
Solar flares are - in plain English - large plasma eruptions that start from our star through the solar crown and end up in...
Apple, permanent vulnerability discovery that endangers user security

Brian Adam - 0
Apple's Secure Enclave function protects all sensitive data stored on Apple's devices with high encryption standards. However, a group of Chinese hackers has discovered...
The “Time Flies” conference was held only a few days ago, but we know how much the world of leaks and technology in general are “hungry” for news. For this reason, it is not surprising that it is a product leaked online which could be related to iPhone 12.

In particular, according to what is reported by iDownloadBlog (the original source is 9to5Mac) and as you can see in the video published on Twitter by Jordan Kahn, it seems that someone has managed to get their hands on a prototype linked to a new accessory from the Cupertino company. More precisely, we are talking about what it appears to be a magnetic wireless charger. At the beginning of 2020 there were rumors of a charging mat with a smaller size than AirPower, so probably something is cooking in the Apple house.

In addition to this, rumors have recently been leaked describing one iPhone 12 smartphone range having a magnetic attachment on the back. The online appearance of the aforementioned prototype therefore seems to go in this direction, further fueling the rumors relating to the next family of mobile devices from Tim Cook’s company. In short, it could be one of the accessories for iPhone 12.

It is difficult to say if the product is only a preliminary unit or if Apple really intends to produce a charger of this type, but the leak is interesting and allows us to take a look at an unannounced Apple device during the Time Flies conference. Will more details arrive in October 2020? We’ll see.

