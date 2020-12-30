Apple loses copyright lawsuit to Corellium

- Advertisement -

Manzana has lost a lawsuit for copyright against the Corellium company. In 2019, the Cupertino company sued this cybersecurity startup for offering software that simulates iOS.

The tech giant has claimed that Corelium replicates iOS. This includes everything from the graphical user interface to native applications that run on your operating system. Even Apple indicates that this simulation would be used to implement it in other hardware.

For its part, Corellium says that its software is for fair use and that it is effectively a simulated version of iOS, but that it only helps “security researchers and developers” detect flaws and security problems in iOS and other Apple products.

Despite Apple’s claim, Corellium’s arguments convinced the federal judge who was handling the case, since it has ruled in their favor.

Federal judge said Corellium software is fair

Rodney Smith, the judge handling the case, disagreed with Apple’s arguments. In fact, he said that “Corellium has faced its task of establishing fair use”, that is, that this company uses the tool correctly and does not violate use policies.

“There is evidence in the record that supports Corellium’s position that its product is intended for security research and, as Apple admits, can be used for security research. In addition, Apple itself would have used the product for internal testing if it had succeeded in acquiring the company, “said Smith.

He also adds that this startup includes functions that transform Apple’s mobile operating system. Among them, the possibility that users “see and stop running processes”, take live snapshots, among others. You can’t even make phone calls or send text messages, functions that can be done from a regular iPhone.

Apple may get a second chance against Corellium

Despite the ruling, the apple company can initiate a second federal lawsuit against the Florida startup. But, this time for bypassing “your security measures when creating your software.”

Indeed, Apple would have a second chance to assert its rights to this Corellium. Will you carry it out?

