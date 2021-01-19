Apple makes it more difficult to install any iOS ‘app’ on its new Mac M1

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple recently introduced a whole new generation of Mac computers that have left behind a long history of love and success with Intel processors. A really risky decision but that brings a whole series of advantages to those who regularly use all the devices designed around the Cupertino digital ecosystem.

And it is that this jump to M1 processors with ARM architecture does nothing but bring all the brand’s computers closer to the territory of their iPhone, iPad and Apple TVIn such a way that the applications designed for mobile devices are perfectly executable within the Silicon Macs that have already begun to reach stores. Now, what happened to those games and applications that until a few days ago we could install without limitation?

Apple closes the tap

What the Cupertinos have just decided is something they are very good at: close the tap of the freedom of its users to use any application they may have installed on your iPhone or iPad. Although they will continue to function without problems and the compatibility will be total, what Apple has done is to add an intermediate step that strikes any hint of freedom on the part of the user.

IOS apps (Among Us and HBO Max) running on a Mac Silicon. Manzana

That extra requirement has to do with a permission that has to come from the application developer. That is, if we try to install an app for iPhone on the Mac and its creator, for example, has not had time to adapt it to its use on the computer, a message will pop up that alerts us that we will have to wait for that. happen. Which infinitely limits the possibilities of using apps and games that, for example, are no longer supported by the developer company because, either they have disappeared, or they do not want to continue investing resources in a product that they already launched on the market three, four or more years ago.

And it is that those of Tim Cook consider that, For an iPhone or iPad application to make the leap to a Mac, its developer must first optimize it and adapt it to achieve the best possible user experience on the Big Sur desktop. Hence, the method used so far by many of the users of these Macs with an M1 processor (get the .IPD file to run it) no longer works and it is impossible to enjoy those games or tools that we carry on the screen of our smartphone.

>