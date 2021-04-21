Apple makes the new generation of Apple TV 4K official with …

- Advertisement -

What a surprise that Apple has given us with many launches, including AirTags and a new iMac with M1. Today comes the Apple TV 4K with A12 chip and new remote control. Apparently the rumors of a new remote control turned out to be true, it was certainly a harbinger of what is happening right now in the broadcast of the first Apple Event of the year.

Apple TV 4K now with an improved chip and new remote control

With the services that Apple has launched over time, practically all the needs that a user needs are covered. Television with Apple TV +, games with Apple Arcade, music with Apple Music and with the huge ecosystem of apps thanks to the App Store.

Now an update was needed which is seen with an A12 Bionic chip that will give greater possibilities both in the visualization of content and in the app experience They ask for maximum performance.

The only two storage versions, 32 and 64 GB, have been released. They will cost $ 179 and $ 199. It can be pre-ordered on April 30 and availability will begin mid-May.

In Spain it will cost € 199 for the 32 GB version and € 219 for the 64 GB version.

Available in the second half of May.

Highlights

Apple confessed that it will be possible to watch videos with high frame rates on AirPlay. For example, Viewing a video recorded with the iPhone 12 Pro can be viewed in Dolby Vision at 60 fps. If you are one of the users who set the television to the best image quality, you will no longer have to worry. The new Apple TV uses the iPhone’s light sensor to be able to compare the color balance.

It compares to the industry standard used by cinematographers around the world. Thanks to all the information, it will be possible to adapt the video output to see more accurate colors, as well as an improved contrast. With this you will no longer have to configure any television image settings.