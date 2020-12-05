Once upon a time, Manzana had a black color option for their Macbook. Now though, it seems like we only have space gray, silver, and gold forever.

Apple may be working on matte black MacBooks

But times may be changing (again). According to a patent application filed by Apple, via Patently Manzana, Manzana you may be researching a matte black option for your MacBook lineup. In addition, the patent application suggests that the new color option may reach other products such as iPhone and the Apple Watch.

The patent application details a “light absorbing” matte black finish, and is titled “Anodized part with matte black appearance“, as filed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In said request, Manzana details a possible manufacturing process to achieve the desired finish, and the app offers some details along the way. Apple notes that the matte black finish can be used on a variety of alloys and metals, including steel, titanium, and aluminum.

Achieving a true and genuine black color is not easy to achieve. What’s interesting about this patent application is that Apple’s goal is apparently to achieve that genuine black finish, rather than something similar. With the way it’s designed, it would actually absorb “generally all visible light,” making it a truer black finish than other options out there.

The Apple invention establishes techniques to etch an outer surface of the anodized layer to form light absorbing characteristics that generally absorb all visible light striking the outer surface. Furthermore, any visible light that is not absorbed by these light absorbing characteristics is diffusely reflected by the external surface. As a result, the external surface is characterized by a low gloss matte finish.

The iPhone 7 It once offered a matte black option, so the company has veered in that direction before. And although the MacBooks old school were black, they weren’t a “true black”, at least not in the sense that Manzana seems to point here.