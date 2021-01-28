Tech News

Apple may launch AirPods Pro 2 with a more compact design in late 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple may launch AirPods Pro 2 with a more compact design in late 2021
Apple May Launch Airpods Pro 2 With A More Compact

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Apple may launch AirPods Pro 2 with a more compact design in late 2021

After the launch of the AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones as a Christmas surprise, Apple has changed focus on next generation of AirPods Pro of which, up to now, not much has been said. The latest report published online by DigiTimes has revealed the possible launch period on the market and other interesting details.

The news published by the Asian site focuses on Winbond, a Taiwanese company partner of the Cupertino giant that should be one of the suppliers of NOR Flash memories to be used for the True Wireless AirPods Pro 2 earphones: the Asian company has in fact stated that it expects manage production lines in order to make them operating at full capacity in this period, thus suggesting that the second generation of earphones will arrive in 2021.

The exact date is not known, as well as information on design and price, but other reports published by the Japanese source Macotakara consider a “new design for the charging case” highly probable so as to make the earphones more compact, if not without the characteristic stem; or again, as taken up by Wccftech, the AirPods Pro 2 should reach the market in the second half of 2021 at the same launch price as the first generation, or about 249 Dollars. All these rumors, however, we recommend taking them with a grain of salt.

Other rumors still spoke of the launch of a cheaper version of the AirPods Max, possibly with a reduced price to 400 Dollars and a slightly lower quality of materials; the features present, however, should not change.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Are the oceans widening and shrinking? New evidence of this mysterious phenomenon

Brian Adam - 0
In this world nothing is certain, and even the seas and oceans of the Earth seem to change their shape: it appears that the...
Read more
Tech News

Garmin Lily is official: how is the smartwatch designed for women

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours Garmin has officially presented the Lily smartwatch to the public: available in the Classic and Sport variants, it shows...
Read more
Tech News

So you can listen to FM radio with your Bluetooth headphones

Brian Adam - 0
The FM Radio it is important for some people in order to be able to either hear the news or just listen to music....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©