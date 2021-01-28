Apple may launch AirPods Pro 2 with a more compact design in late 2021

- Advertisement -

After the launch of the AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones as a Christmas surprise, Apple has changed focus on next generation of AirPods Pro of which, up to now, not much has been said. The latest report published online by DigiTimes has revealed the possible launch period on the market and other interesting details.

The news published by the Asian site focuses on Winbond, a Taiwanese company partner of the Cupertino giant that should be one of the suppliers of NOR Flash memories to be used for the True Wireless AirPods Pro 2 earphones: the Asian company has in fact stated that it expects manage production lines in order to make them operating at full capacity in this period, thus suggesting that the second generation of earphones will arrive in 2021.

The exact date is not known, as well as information on design and price, but other reports published by the Japanese source Macotakara consider a “new design for the charging case” highly probable so as to make the earphones more compact, if not without the characteristic stem; or again, as taken up by Wccftech, the AirPods Pro 2 should reach the market in the second half of 2021 at the same launch price as the first generation, or about 249 Dollars. All these rumors, however, we recommend taking them with a grain of salt.

Other rumors still spoke of the launch of a cheaper version of the AirPods Max, possibly with a reduced price to 400 Dollars and a slightly lower quality of materials; the features present, however, should not change.