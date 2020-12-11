Apple Music adds animated album art with iOS 14.3 and …

As Apple prepares to release iOS 14.3 to the public in the coming days, the company is now rolling out a new feature for Apple Music subscribers. Users running the latest beta version of iOS have noticed that there are now animated covers for some albums available on Apple Music.

The company I had already added some animations to featured playlists on Apple Music during iOS 14 development, but nothing had changed for individual albums, at least for now.

According to a 9to5Mac reader, Apple is experimenting with animated album artwork on Apple Music with iOS 14.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.1, which is currently only available to beta developers and testers. We were able to confirm that some albums with animated illustrations already exist and that these are exclusive to iOS 14.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.1.

You can currently see the new animated artwork in action on albums like Pearl Jam’s Gigaton and Big Sean’s Detroit 2 if you’re already running iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, or macOS Big Sur 11.1 on your devices. While on the iPhone, animated illustrations take up half the screen, they are the same size as normal album illustrations on the iPad and Mac.

This is what animated covers look like on Apple Music

Here’s a short video showing the new animated album artwork on Apple Music:

It’s unclear what other albums Apple has chosen to promote with this new feature, but the animated artwork will likely be available for major album releases in the future.

IOS 14.3 is expected to be available to the public early next week.

