web
Tech NewsApps

Apple Music icon change for artists gives a …

apple music para artistas.jpg
apple music para artistas.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Go that Apple gives something to talk about every day. Now interesting design changes are speculated for iOS 15 and a sample of it is the icon change for the Apple Music app for artists. In addition to the fixes and performance improvements, what was noticed the most was the icon change. Leave the colorful background icon behind to make way for a red music note with a white background, the shape is very similar to the style of macOS Big Sur icons. Will the same thing happen for users’ Apple Music and the rest of the icons in iOS 15?

Is there a major design change coming in iOS 15? Apple Music gives a suspicion of it

The raised aspect is the most striking of the icon, in addition to leaving all that multicolored mixture from before. The icon will be the most striking thing from now on, remember that the current style of icons are mostly as if they were simple images. The shapes are not very flashy on Apple icons, something that certainly sets itself apart from some custom icons on Android. If this turns out to be a suspicion of a design change in the icons of iOS 15, Apple could give its users a new look in terms of customizing your devices.

In case you were wondering, Apple Music for artists is a dedicated app for have the performance information of their musical works on the platforms. You can see records in Apple Music, iTunes and Shazam.

Another app that has received a facelift in terms of its icon is App Store Connect. The style is quite similar, the raised look is what attracts the most attention.

If they are changed in macOS Big Sur, why not in iOS 15?

This is a question that I ask you, dear readers. It seems to me that Apple should give a twist to the design of its mobile operating system. It happened at the time from iOS 6 to iOS 7 and then it was returned to the current style in iOS 8 (which is the basis of the main design except for some extra changes).

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Scientists create an ideal guide robot for the visually impaired

Via: Pixabay A group of scientists from the University of California at Berkeley, United States, has developed a robot dog that can serve...
Read more
Tech News

Paint already appears as a standalone application in the Microsoft Store awaiting an imminent launch

It was over a year ago that we started to listen news about the future of Paint, an application that with branch...
Read more
How to?

Why is this not the best time to buy a TV?

Televisions have probably been the technological product that has been devalued the most in recent years. Increasingly diagonal models and at better prices,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.