Apple Music updates to include moving album art

Music streaming platforms continue their particular battle to get new subscribers and, although Spotify is currently the one with the most users, both paid and free, Apple does not give up in its efforts to win the first place. It is complicated, but the same with some of the improvements that it is introducing in recent months manages to scratch something.

And it is that those of Cupertino have already tried it in all imaginable ways. Knowing as they are that their economic resources are practically infinite, which allows them to get to work miracles with exclusive artists and stuff, now they want to become a showcase for animated content in some of their albums more special. So, at least, some iOS and macOS X users have been able to verify it.

For now in beta, soon official

So things, Apple Music has just undergone an update that will be fully functional with the beta versions 14.3 of iOS and 11.1 macOS Big Sur, which are now available to users with developer accounts. That discovery has allowed them to enjoy the art of moving covers, something that will give more life to our smartphone when we look at the screen.

New animated albums on Apple Music. Manzana

Now, do not think that these news will take too long. Both iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1 Big Sur will reach users’ devices in the coming days, moment in which they will be able to verify these animated covers in some selected artists. At the moment they cannot be enjoyed with most groups, bands and singers, so as the months go by it will be when publishing companies are encouraged to include these new formats.

These animations were already present on the platform for some playlists featured by Apple Music but not in the albums, which is where they have come to now. What’s more, the format allows some licenses such as exceeding that practically square aspect ratio of the covers, a direct inheritance of what came with the old vinyl or the most modern CDs. As you can see from the screenshots you have above, the entire graphic section increases its size to practically more than half of the entire screen.

These changes will be visible to all users who have a subscription to the music platform or those who have it included in their Apple One plan which entered into force in Spain at the beginning of November.