Apple must stand firm in its battle against Facebook (opinion)

I have mentioned many times that I am a lover of privacy. I love that my things are only mine, although I have succumbed to many social networks, especially for reasons related to my hobby, which is photography. However Facebook It is one of those social networks that although I am, I do not use it. When I opened it I spent more than a week with the privacy settings and in the end I hardly use it. I do not trust. That privacy is what is at risk if we listen to CEO Zuckerberg. Apple must stand firm in this battle. Apple must stand firm for the sake of its users

Facebook and Apple are right. Facebook has it when it announces that Apple is doing it for a business issue. It’s a company! But for now There is not a single proof that the company on the block traffics with my data. Earn money from them in any way imaginable. It does not sell them to third parties or advertise me in any of its applications. Does Apple need to sell my data to get money? I think we all know the answer.

I don’t mean to say that if you want privacy, only Apple will provide it. Is not that. What I’m saying is that Apple by default does not share anything with others. It does not traffic my data and by default it configures my devices in the most private way possible. Then it is up to me to edit the applications I use so that my privacy continues to exist. With other devices I can be just as private but the configuration is more arduous, difficult and long.

Apple must stand firm and will stand firm.