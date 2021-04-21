Apple officially announces the Apple Card Family

- Advertisement -

Among so many surprises that were revealed in today’s event, Manzana today introduced a new feature called “Apple Card Family”.

Apple Family Card to share with family members

This new service will allow users share the same Apple Card with other family members through iCloud Family Sharing.

The owner of the Apple card You can invite others to share your card and keep track of everyone’s spending in the Wallet app. The code also suggests that Daily Cash will also be available to family members.

The card owner can set a spending limit for each invited user. Once this feature is available, Apple card it will be shared with family members 13 and older, and there will be dedicated options for parents to control their children’s spending.

Users of Apple card they will be able to choose between two different sharing options. With “Allow only expenses”, invited users will not have access to the total balance, settings, and transaction history. To enable these features for invited members, the card owner must select the option “Become co-owners.”

In this regard, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay mentioned the following: