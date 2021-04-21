Apple officially announces the Apple Card Family

Among so many surprises that were revealed in today’s event, Manzana today introduced a new feature called “Apple Card Family”.
Apple Family Card to share with family members
This new service will allow users share the same Apple Card with other family members through iCloud Family Sharing.
The owner of the Apple card You can invite others to share your card and keep track of everyone’s spending in the Wallet app. The code also suggests that Daily Cash will also be available to family members.
The card owner can set a spending limit for each invited user. Once this feature is available, Apple card it will be shared with family members 13 and older, and there will be dedicated options for parents to control their children’s spending.
Users of Apple card they will be able to choose between two different sharing options. With “Allow only expenses”, invited users will not have access to the total balance, settings, and transaction history. To enable these features for invited members, the card owner must select the option “Become co-owners.”
In this regard, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay mentioned the following:
We designed Apple Card Family because we saw an opportunity to reinvent the way spouses, partners, and the people you trust the most share credit cards and build credit together. There has been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card, as the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while that the other does not.
Apple Card Family allows people to build their credit history together equally.