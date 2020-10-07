Apple officially confirms the presentation date of the new iPhone 12

It was just a week ago when Jon Prosser, one of the most reputable leakers in the iOS ecosystem, launched on his Twitter account the date of October 13 as the definitive one to know what the new iPhone 12 will be like. And so it will happen, after the announcement made officially by Apple a few hours ago with the publication of a digital invitation to the event.

It will be from Apple Park in Cupertino where Americans will officially present all their new smartphones on October 13, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. in the morning of California, that is, at about 7:00 p.m. Spanish. And as has become customary in this coronavirus year, It will be a canned, digital keynote, already recorded and without the presence of the public as we saw at the opening of WWDC 2020 last June, or at the presentation event of the new Apple Watch and iPad in September.

Four models for the first time in history

That will be the great novelty of this new generation of iPhone 12, which will hit the market with four different models: a mini device, another normal and two “Pro”. Gone are those times of the single model, as was the case with all iPhones until 5, 2012. As of the following year, the Americans already put two in stores: the iPhone 5c and 5s to, already in 2014, institutionalize the models big and small thanks to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. Only in 2017 they increased the bet with three models: the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, in addition to the renewed X.

IPhone 12 digital keynote invitation. Manzana

Those four iPhone 12 seek to completely cover any segment of the premium market thanks to an unprecedented model with a 5.4-inch screen that will start its price around 650-700 euros. From there, we will have two devices with 6.1-inch screens and the largest with 6.7. Among the novelties, the improvement of the panels, which will become OLED in all cases and not only in the “Pro” models. In addition to the presence of LiDAR sensors in the more expensive models and, of course, the arrival of 5G to the entire range.

Further, In this digital keynote we will know the release dates, which will be staggered. On the one hand the iPhone 12 mini and normal, which will go on sale a week after the presentation event, and on the other the moment chosen by Tim Cook to put the two “Pro” smartphones on the market, which all points to to what will happen throughout the month of November.

