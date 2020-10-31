Apple One allows you to exceed the 2 TB storage limit in iCloud

With current iCloud plans, the highest capacity you can buy is 2 TB. A priori, it seems like a more than enough amount for any user, even if you save a multitude of 4K photos and videos. However, for those who need even more, today we bring good news since with the launch of Apple One, it is now possible to exceed 2 TB of total iCloud storage and even go up to 4 TB in certain regions. Each Apple One plan includes an amount of iCloud storage: the Apple One Individual plan includes 50GB, the Apple One Family plan includes 200GB, and the Apple One Premier plan includes 2TB. These storage quotas are separate from your normal iCloud plan. So you can subscribe to any of the Apple One tiers and then add an additional 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB via iCloud. Prices for iCloud plans do not change if you have the Apple One. As a reminder, Apple currently charges € 0.99 / month for 50GB, € 2.99 / month for 200GB, and € 9.99 / month for 2TB . In total, the new iCloud storage limit for a user is 4 TB if you buy the Apple One Premier plan and the 2 TB iCloud plan. In Spain, the Apple One Premier plan is not available since only the Apple One Individual (50GB) and Family (200GB) plans are active. This means that the maximum you can contract is 2.2 TB. To cancel your iCloud storage plan and exclusively use Apple One, tap Settings> Apple ID> iCloud> Manage storage> Change plan> Downgrade options> Free. This will prevent your iCloud plan from renewing again and your storage will go down again that day.