Apple One is official: but how much do you save? Let’s see it together

By Brian Adam
Yesterday, Apple announced Apple One, the new single subscription including most of the services of the Cupertino giant. Guaranteed savings are important, but...
Yesterday, Apple announced Apple One, the new single subscription including most of the services of the Cupertino giant. Guaranteed savings are important, but let’s see how much they amount.

Individual Apple One

The first subscription has a price of 14,95 Euro per month, and includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and a 50 gigabyte iCloud plan.

Individually, the price of the subscriptions is as follows:

  • Apple Music: 9.99 Euros
  • Apple TV +: 4.99 euros
  • Apple Arcade: 4.99 Euros
  • iCloud 50 gigabytes: 0.99 Euro

By subscribing them individually, then per month you would spend 20.96 euros. The price proposed by Apple for the individual Apple One is 14.95 Euros: the savings are 6 Euros per month, for a total of 72 Euros per year.

Apple One family

The top plan instead costs 19.95 euros per month and always includes 200 gigabyte Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud subscriptions, but can be shared with five other people.

The prices are practically the same as the previous ones, except for Apple Music which must be considered thefamily subscription from 14.99 euros per month, and iCloud from 200 gigabytes which costs 2.99 Euros.

The total would therefore be 27.96 Euros per month: compared to the 19.95 Euros of Apple One, for a saving of 8 Euros per month, equal to 96 Euros per year.

