Apple One: prices, availability and how to activate it from your iPhone

Apple One is the subscription of Apple subscriptions that brings together in one place the services that until now it was marketed separately. A kind of all-in-one where users can enjoy music, TV series and movies, iCloud cloud storage and more than 100 games that are part of what they have called Apple Arcade.

Now, although those from Cupertino had already announced that it would be available from autumn (for 14.95 and 19.95 euros for individual and family subscriptions, respectively), It was not until last Friday, October 30, that it began to arrive the main countries of the world in which it is present through a very discreet launch, at this time, is not available to all users of our country.

How do we activate Apple One?

To activate this new service what we have to do is go to the “Subscriptions” section of the App Store. And we can do it in two ways, either through the “Settings” and then click on the photo of our Apple ID, at the top, or through the official application of the Cupertino store, as we explained in the succession of captures that you have just below.

How to activate Apple One on an iPhone.

Now, what happens in the case that Apple will not appear One? It is at this point that the launch of this new subscription becomes a mystery because there seems to be a logical pattern of why some users does show you this notice and not others. It is important, first, to have the iPhone (or iPad) updated to version 14.1 of iOS and, later, to see what services we already have contracted with those of Cupertino.

In a quick fieldwork, We have consulted several iPhone users to see if the App Store offered them the possibility of activating Apple One or not and the only rule we can get, is that if you are enjoying a free year Apple TV + (for buying an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac) will end in February 2021, and also disponéis paid storage in iCloud, this rate will not appear. However, if you do not have cloud storage contracted month to month, or Apple TV +, or Music or Arcade games, then you will be susceptible to being tempted by that call to subscribe to this Apple One.