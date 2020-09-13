Tech News

Apple One, the one-time subscription leaks through iOS 14 and registered domains

By Brian Adam
0
2
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It has been rumored for some time that Apple will launch a single subscription, which could include Music, Arcade and TV +. However, more and more clues are now leaking that portend a possible upcoming announcement.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac, within the code of the latest iOS 14 Beta, some references related to phrases such as “Cancel Apple One (“Cancel Apple One“),”Keep Apple One “(Keep Apple One“) is “You can unsubscribe from Apple One and keep only what you want“(“You can unsubscribe from Apple One and keep only what you want“).

Furthermore, the clues do not end there: according to what was reported by MacRumors, it seems that the Cupertino company registered, on 11 September 2020, various domains related to the name “Apple One”, from “appleone.audio” to “appleone.tech”. This is a common “technique” at the company level, which is usually used to protect a particular brand and ensure that no one else registers any significant domain with a certain name.

In any case, there may be further developments. In fact, as pointed out by foreign sources, Apple does not currently seem to have control of the domains “appleone.com” and “appleone.net”, already registered by third parties. It is not clear whether or not the Cupertino company will attempt to “deal” with the owners of the aforementioned domains.

In short, everything seems to suggest that soon we will know more about the aforementioned subscription, probably during the event of 15 September 2020. We will see: few days left.

