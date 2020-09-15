Apple One, the single subscription official: what it includes and prices

After announcing the new smartwatches, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has officially confirmed the existence of the much rumored single Apple One subscription.

Well, as announced by Tim Cook’s company during today’s presentation event, the aforementioned subscription will be made available starting from autumn 2020 in three different “possibilities”: Individual, Family and Premier. The former costs $ 14.95 per month and includes 50GB of iCloud, Apple TV +, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. The Family subscription can instead be subscribed for $ 19.95 per month and includes the same services as the Individual version, but increases storage and is designed for families.

Finally, the Premier subscription costs $ 29.95 a month and includes all the services of the Cupertino company, including 200 GB of storage, Apple News + and the new Fitness +. The latter subscription will only be available in some selected countries, so it is not clear if it will arrive in Italy. Apple said Apple One will be available starting fall 2020. Tim Cook’s company has also made it official that there will be a 30 day free trial.

Apple has unveiled the packages available in Italy: there are Individual and Family. The first costs 14.95 euros per month, while the second 19.95 euros per month.