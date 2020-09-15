Tech News

Apple One, the single subscription official: what it includes and prices

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple One, the single subscription official: what it includes and prices
Apple One, The Single Subscription Official: What It Includes And

Must Read

Apps

YouTube Shorts, Google’s bet to compete against TikTok and Reels

Brian Adam - 0
It was sung that with Donald Trump's famous executive order, which expired today and by which all TikTok operations in the US had to...
Read more
Apps

A failure of some operators allows recording calls in 4G

Brian Adam - 0
For years now, calls over 2G have been easily eavesdropped and hacked. Most calls are made through this technology, and in the event that...
Read more
Tech News

Apple One, the single subscription official: what it includes and prices

Brian Adam - 0
After announcing the new smartwatches, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has officially confirmed the existence of the much rumored single Apple One subscription.Well,...
Read more
Tech News

These are the changes that Google Photos prepares for future versions

Brian Adam - 0
Google Photos has had a year of 2020 full of changes that have gone through an especially critical one that took place during the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple One, the single subscription official: what it includes and prices

After announcing the new smartwatches, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has officially confirmed the existence of the much rumored single Apple One subscription.

Well, as announced by Tim Cook’s company during today’s presentation event, the aforementioned subscription will be made available starting from autumn 2020 in three different “possibilities”: Individual, Family and Premier. The former costs $ 14.95 per month and includes 50GB of iCloud, Apple TV +, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. The Family subscription can instead be subscribed for $ 19.95 per month and includes the same services as the Individual version, but increases storage and is designed for families.

Finally, the Premier subscription costs $ 29.95 a month and includes all the services of the Cupertino company, including 200 GB of storage, Apple News + and the new Fitness +. The latter subscription will only be available in some selected countries, so it is not clear if it will arrive in Italy. Apple said Apple One will be available starting fall 2020. Tim Cook’s company has also made it official that there will be a 30 day free trial.

Apple has unveiled the packages available in Italy: there are Individual and Family. The first costs 14.95 euros per month, while the second 19.95 euros per month.

Related Articles

Apps

YouTube Shorts, Google’s bet to compete against TikTok and Reels

Brian Adam - 0
It was sung that with Donald Trump's famous executive order, which expired today and by which all TikTok operations in the US had to...
Read more
Apps

A failure of some operators allows recording calls in 4G

Brian Adam - 0
For years now, calls over 2G have been easily eavesdropped and hacked. Most calls are made through this technology, and in the event that...
Read more
Tech News

These are the changes that Google Photos prepares for future versions

Brian Adam - 0
Google Photos has had a year of 2020 full of changes that have gone through an especially critical one that took place during the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©