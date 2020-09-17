Apple One: this is the ‘subscription subscription’ for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

For a few months now, we have been speculating that Apple might decide to take the plunge and launch a single service on the market that would bring together all those who currently have payment. Which basically are Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV +, iCloud storage, and newer ones that are only available in select countries (not in Spain) such as Apple News and Apple Fitness +.

It was yesterday when that speculation became reality and, taking advantage of the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air, he told us about this alternative that will be reaching more than 100 countries over the next few weeks, in autumn. A single rate that will save you a peak if you currently have all the that those of Cupertino offer to listen to music, enjoy video games and series or to save more photos in the cloud.

What will we have in Spain?

Sticking exclusively to our country, Apple One will only offer four services of the six currently available. So, Any user who has an Apple device can contract individual or family subscription models for a price of 14.95 euros and 19.95, respectively, with a free trial month. The difference between one and the other is in the number of members who can enjoy it: one for the cheapest and up to six for the highest. According to Apple, this new Apple One represents a monthly saving of between six and eight euros per month.

Apple One subscriptions available in Spain.

But these subscriptions we will have in Spain they will have, in addition to music, series or video games, the addition of an extra space in the Apple cloud, iCloud, whose amount will also be different: 50GB for the individual rate and 200 for the family rate. An amount that, if you are very active photographically, can be consumed in a very short time, especially if you want to save your entire photo library of several decades in the Cupertino cloud.

What about news and fitness?

In the case of these two services, which will not be available in Spain at the moment, they will be included in the so-called “Premium” rate, which takes a jump in price to $ 29.95 and adds apps to all of the above. of news that Apple has launched in some countries, as well as the novelty presented yesterday which is Fitness +, which will offer us personalized trainings with all kinds of experts to keep us in shape.

Types of Apple One subscription.

As in the case of the other two Apple One alternatives, it also comes with cloud storage space, specifically 2TB, an amount more than enough and that will remove the problem of saving all our daily activity in the cloud.