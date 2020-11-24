Apple openly criticizes Facebook: “collects too much data”

When Apple introduced iOS 14 last June, it showed some of the tools that we were going to have at our disposal to turn off the tap on those apps that take too much trust and look for our data where they should not. This is the case of the clipboard, which now tells us which application copies or pastes anything and that has served, for years, to investigate our tastes and preferences. And Facebook, not another thing, but we are all clear that their business involves getting to know us better every day.

BROOKS KRAFT AFP

And when we talk about getting to know each other better, we do not refer so much to the name, surname, address, our appearance and those things, but to our personality: what we like, how, why and when, to better sell ourselves products that they know we are interested in. . So there has been a small dispute in recent times between Apple and Facebook on account of Mark Zuckerberg’s habit of snooping where they shouldn’t.

Apple complains about Facebook

Such is the situation created that those of Cupertino are going to duplicate the privacy protection functions of their users in the next versions of iOS 14. This decision has been known as a result of the letter received by those of Tim Cook, from eight civil and human rights organizations, in which they asked him to activate one of the “monitoring and transparency” functions that should have been implemented in iOS 14 a few weeks ago and that has been delayed.

Apple Privacy Letter by Chance Miller

In response to that letter, Apple not only states that it will redouble those measures, but understands that “privacy is a fundamental human right” and he apologizes for not having that function ready of “Application Tracking Transparency” (ATT) in an effort to “give developers more time to prepare for changes.” With this function active, users will be able to prevent an application from constantly monitoring everything they do with their mobile, that is, which app they use after leaving Facebook and going to Safari. If they go back to WhatsApp. How many times do they check Instagram, etc.

In that writing, Apple slides harsh criticism against Facebook stating that the social network has already “made it clear” that its ultimate intention is to “collect as much data as possible” of all its users. “Obviously, those of Mark Zuckerberg are against this ATT because, according to their estimates, it could impact their business causing losses of their income close to 40% if users can eliminate that permanent monitoring.