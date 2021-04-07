Apple opens its Find My app to the location of third-party products

- Advertisement -

After more than ten years allowing the location of lost Apple devices, the Find My application is now updated to allow the location of third-party products from next week, with Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof the first partners to reach the accessories program from the Find My network.

Through these partners, the initial set of compatible products is made up of the VanMoof S3 and X3 electric bike models, the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder, and the Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom True wireless headphones.



According to the statement from Apple:

These products will allow users to locate where they left their vehicle, their headphones at the gym, their backpack and much more. Other third-party device manufacturers to offer Find My-enabled products and accessories soon

In this regard, with the update now presented, Find My also incorporates a new tab called “Items”, where users can enter approved products, which will also have the badge “Works with Apple Find My”, allowing their location and tracking in every moment.

In this sense, Apple points out that third-party products must comply with all the privacy protections of the Find My network on which customers trust the company’s products.

In addition, Apple also announces that it already has a draft specification for a chipset manufacturer with a view to its launch later this spring, allowing third-party manufacturers to take advantage of the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology existing in Apple devices that integrate the chip. U1 to create new experiences based on proximity.

Thanks to the opening of third-party products, in case a compatible product has been lost, users will be able to activate the Lost mode for it, being able to create a message with the contact number to be notified by others in case of finding it, receiving a notification the moment it has been located through the Find My network.

Apple recalls that:

The Find My network is a collaborative network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices using Bluetooth wireless technology to detect nearby devices or items that are missing and report their approximate location to the owner.

At this point, the only thing left to do is to increase the number of third-party products compatible with this increasingly popular Apple service, as also pointed out by some of the company’s main managers.