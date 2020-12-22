Apple orders TSMC to produce 3 nanometer chips …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple is wasting no time and wants to be one of the first companies to offer devices with the smallest processors in the world. According to sources related to the industry, those in Cupertino ordered initial chip production from TSMC for iOS devices and Apple Silicon.

TSMC had already started production of its 3 nanometer chips, Apple placed a special order

Starting in 2022, mass production of up to 600,000 processors a year or 50,000 a month would be a reality. According to Money.UDN, the production tests are accelerated and without any problem. If these figures can be confirmed, it is estimated that they may increase since TSMC has a sales margin of at least 300 million processors to make a profit.

What is the priority for Apple? The M series of Apple Silicon related chips. Although there is no exact order or estimated delivery time, those of Cupertino are already in the orbit of expected innovation. Delivering an even smaller chip will surely allow them space for another component of interest.

The 3 nanometer chips will also be dedicated to the A series

The information source also mentions that the smallest chip to date will be used in iPads and MacBooks. In the case of iOS and iPadOS devices, the A16 chip will be ready in 2022. An increase in performance of 10% to 15% is expected, in addition to energy savings of 20% and 25%.

With these results, it is expected that they can compete and overcome without any problem with Samsung’s Exynos chips, at least for six months. According to Money.UDN, TSMC is also developing 4-nanometer chips that are likely to be released first.

On the other hand, TSMC is reported to have been losing key personnel who are concentrating on rival start-ups. Everything is aimed at building an independent processor industry in China.