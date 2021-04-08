- Advertisement -

Apple has been working on a new system, according to a recent patent filing. This new technology would help determine when an iPhone will run out of charge. The patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and granted earlier this week. Like all iPhones run out of battery, all iPhones have always had the ability to notify when that power is running low. It’s more complicated than the little icon and notifications make it sound, but it’s still a familiar experience of using an iPhone. And Apple wants to improve it. Apple patents a new system that can predict when your iPhone will run out of battery According to a report by AppleInsider, the Cupertino-based giant has patented a new system that can alert iPhone users when their device is expected to run out. The patent is titled “Smart Charge Notice.” In other words, instead of helping save battery life like most other iOS features, the new system is built solely to let users know how their iPhones’ battery is going to last throughout the day. which would be based on its recent use. At the moment, Apple users are only informed that the battery is low, once the device only has a 20 percent charge left. Thus, the new system would make the notification much more useful thanks to its personalized notice. The company even put forth an example where a user might have forgotten to charge their iPhone overnight and would receive a notification just before leaving for work the next morning. Macs already have a similar feature Mac users already have a similar feature, as macOS shows the user the estimated battery life. However, the patent details a more complex system, as it would also identify user behavior on different days of the week to adjust each day’s battery alerts accordingly. In addition, it would also work based on the user’s location, although, the company reinforces that the data would be processed and stored locally to preserve the user’s privacy. Ultimately, it is about determining the need for a notification and anything else that may follow – such as automatically entering low-power mode – is outside the scope of the patent. This new patent is attributed to four inventors, including Kartik Venkatraman and Cyril De La Cropte De Chanterac. His previous related work includes a patent on improving device power management.