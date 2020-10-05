Of the major mobile manufacturers, Apple is one of those that has not yet presented its first smartphone. The iPhone with a flexible screen arouses much expectation although there is still not much more information than this new patent.

In addition to rumors and various leaks, patents are the main sources of information we have about Apple’s work on a foldable mobile future . The company remains true to its style, but that does not mean that it does not continue to innovate for the future.

Other brands such as Samsung or Huawei have been launched in this market before. Phones with flexible screens are getting better and better, but they are still plastic panels versus glass that is more durable. Opening and folding the mobile several times each day implies a limit in the useful life of these products.

Apple boasts of being a luxury brand and that its mobiles are of extreme quality, which may be why it is considering some way to extend the useful life of its flexible screens. In a patent application the company proposes a self-healing screen .

” To improve the aesthetics of the electronic device, it may be desirable to minimize the presence of scratches and dents. To help mitigate the number of dents, scratches, or other imperfections in a screen cover layer, the screen cover layer may include a layer of self-healing material “, as explained in the application.

Any scratches or superficial bumps can be repaired from the outermost layer of the screen. The user would not have to do anything , nor would it be necessary to call the technical service, it would be the device itself that will apply the automatic repair system.

” Alternatively, self-healing can be initiated or accelerated by heat, light, electric current, or other external stimulus applied externally .” The heat seems the main element of that system would get repair the scratches on the screen.

To this day and without further proof than this patent , the idea seems somewhat surprising. One of those proposals that are stored in a drawer for years without the possibility of materializing. But in innovation you should never say never.

Other previous patents have confirmed that Apple works on a device with a folding screen and, although there is still a lot to see in stores, research processes like this help to stimulate innovation in the market and improve the devices that end up reaching our hands. .