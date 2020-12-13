- Advertisement -

Apple Pay, the contactless payment system of the Californian company, will arrive in Mexico next year. Since its launch, the platform to make payments from the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and iPad has spread to different countries. Apple Pay will be available in Mexico in 2021, at last.

It also comes in handy to make payments online or buy applications or even a gadget or accessory on the official Apple website. That’s why it’s also included on the iPad and Mac.

Apple Pay will be incorporated in Mexico through banking entities Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa and CitiBanamex. It will also be possible to use it at Best Buy, Burger King, Uber, Uber Eats, The Cheesecake Factory, Rappi and La Comer, among others.

There is no specific launch date for Apple Pay in Mexico but from what we can read on the website, it won’t take too long. It is more than likely that within the first quarter it will already be operating at full capacity.