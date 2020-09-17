Apple, permanent vulnerability discovery that endangers user security

Apple’s Secure Enclave function protects all sensitive data stored on Apple’s devices with high encryption standards. However, a group of Chinese hackers has discovered one permanent vulnerability in the security coprocessor which could reveal passwords, credit card details and more to attackers.

Secure Enclave is included on almost every Apple device, from iPhone to Mac to Apple Watch, and not only protects the user’s files through encryption but also stores the most sensitive data such as biometric identification for Touch ID and Face ID, which could soon map the veins of the face, making so that no other app within the phone can access it. This security chip is in fact independent of the rest of the system and is not synchronized with iCloud.

Chinese hackers from the Pangu Team have discovered a exploit that would make it possible to decipher the private security keys contained in the Secure Enclave chip. This vulnerability, according to the analysis of the Pangu Team, would be impossible to solve because it is contained in the hardware and not in the software: this means that updating the device is not enough and anyone who has the following Apple products (if they have a chip between A7 and A11 Bionic) would potentially be at risk:

iPhone 5s and later

iPad (5th generation) and later

iPad Air (1st generation) and later

iPad mini 2 and later

iPad Pro

Mac with T1 or T2 chip

Apple TV HD (4th generation) and later

Apple Watch Series 1 and later

HomePod

With the A12 and A13 Bionic chips this problem has been solvedtherefore Apple devices released from 2018 onwards (such as iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020, and others) are completely safe.

For those who are in possession of a smartphone, tablet, computer or smartwatch among those mentioned above, there is no need to worry: to take advantage of this exploit a hacker should have physical access to the device.

Apple in the meantime recorded a record quarter despite the pandemic, thanks above all to a boom in Mac sales.