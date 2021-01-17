Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Apple plans first iMac redesign in nearly a decade

By Abraham
Abraham
We’ve been hearing rumors for a while now that Apple might give the iMac a new design. While there is nothing wrong with the current design, it already looks a bit dated, especially because of the large frames and the ‘chin’ at the bottom. The good news, for those who would like to see a new design, is that Apple will be making drastic changes soon.

Current iMac Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has talked about the changes Apple will make to the iMac in terms of its design, and the bezels and chin will appear to be gone. Obviously it will not be possible to remove the frames entirely, but it is expected that they will be reduced and that the iMac takes on a similar look to the Pro Display XDR monitor.

Monitor Pro Display XDR When Apple launched its Thunderbolt displays, they featured a similar design to the iMac (back then). Now there is a difference in the appearance of the Pro Display XDR monitor and the iMac, so a design change of the latter to make them more similar makes sense. The report also indicates that the new iMac will have Apple’s M-series chipset and that it will apparently be the next version of the M1, although we do not yet know what name it will have. The new iMacs are expected to be revealed this year, perhaps in March.

