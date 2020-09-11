Apple plans its future: we start talking about Tim Cook’s successor

While the attention of all users is directed towards the Apple event on September 15, the always well-informed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has published an interesting report outlining Apple’s possible plans for the succession of Tim Cook and the current management team, which is slowly moving towards retirement.

According to some sources, Apple has recently been dedicating itself to forming the so-called “new generation of leaders” who will have to take the place of the current CEO and all vice presidents as soon as they leave the reins of the company. Cook, for example, will turn 60 this year, and his tenure as CEO will not last long, despite the excellent work carried out which coincided with a profound modernization of the corporate structure and the focus on new sectors such as services and wearable.

As for Cook’s succession, the most popular name is that of Jeff Williams, current Apple COO who has long been seen as the future CEO of the company. He is a highly respected and at the same time important executive who has led the development of the Apple Watch and other initiatives related to health. Over the years its importance within the company has grown significantly, but it is seen more as a “executive than a visionary like Steve Jobs or Jony Ive“He is also described as a pragmatic man, just like the current CEO.

A another expendable name is that of Kaiann Drace, current vice president of iPhone marketing who took over from current head of marketing, Greg Joswiak, who in turn took over from Phil Schiller in August.

Craig Federighi, on the other hand, should remain in his place for a while, being the youngest executive. In the event of retirement or farewell, there are two people vying to fill his role: Sebastien Marineau-Mes, Vice President of Intelligent Systems Experience, and Jon Andrews, who was named Vice President of CoreOS in 2019.

Alla services division instead Peter Stern could arrive, to take the place of Eddy Cue. Stern currently focuses primarily on the company’s advertising platforms, but also Apple News, Apple Books and iCloud and the unique Apple One subscription service.

Gurman also speculates the arrival of Priya Balasubramaniam in place of Sabib Khan as Senior Vice President of Operations, John Ternus in place of Dan Riccio in the hadware division and Sribalan Santhanam in place of Johny Srouji in hardware technologies.