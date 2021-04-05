Apple plans to launch a version of Siri that adapts to the environment

- Advertisement -

Apple plans to develop a renewed version Siri that adapts to the sound variations of your environment. Even that is capable of adjusting its voice to the same tone and volume used by a certain user.

Therefore, this update would allow Siri to whisper, if we do so. As well as raising the tone of your voice if necessary, in noisy environments, for example. To launch this new function, those of Cupertino could be on a par with other virtual assistants, whose artificial intelligences can detect “nuances of noise in their surroundings”.

A Siri with voice pattern recognition

Basically, what Apple raises is a Siri with the ability to recognize different voice patterns. Read as “the inflection, pitch and volume” of a person’s speech with an Apple device.

Also, this update would give Siri the ability to determine the “location of the equipment, the distance of the user and the noise level” of the space. This will allow artificial intelligence to adapt its voice to both the environment and the situation, thus meeting the user’s requirements.

This announcement comes after many users reported that Siri’s voice intonation is not the most appropriate. This because it has a strong tone of voice, which, although it responds well to our requirements, does not adapt to all situations. Let’s see him as a reckless assistant who is activated in a room where they ask for strict silence.

Siri with default voices

Among other announcements, Apple will remove the female voice of Siri as the default in the official version of iOS 14.5. Indeed, users will be able to select a tonality without gender bias in the configuration process of their mobile devices.

With all this, it only remains to say that Apple continues to work on an assistant that not only responds to user requirements, but also adjusts to the environment.

