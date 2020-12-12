Apple poll suggests possible removal of USB cable from iPhone case and return of Touch ID

A recent survey sent by Apple to some iPhone users asked them about their satisfaction with Face ID and whether they used the USB cable that comes in the iPhone box. This may suggest that the company might launch a new iPhone with an under-display fingerprint reader, just as it might be considering removing the USB cable from the box. In case the user indicated that they did not use Face ID, they would be asked about the reason:

Security or privacy concerns

I don’t like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID

Slow acting

Doesn’t detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)

I prefer Touch ID

Not trustworthy; doesn’t always unlock iPhone

Others

I’m not sure

Apple’s survey also asked customers what accessories they use from the ones that come in the iPhone 12 box. This includes a USB cable, the SIM eject tool, and even the Apple sticker. Previously, the company had also released a similar survey earlier this year, asking users if they were using the power adapter and headphones that were offered in the box. The data from that survey is what possibly prompted Apple to remove the charger and headphones from the iPhone 12 box. Given these questions, it would not be uncommon for Apple to choose to remove other items from the box that are not widely used. by users, and even bring back Touch ID instead of (or in conjunction with) Face ID facial recognition.