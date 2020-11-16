Tech News

Apple prepares another launch for Christmas

By Brian Adam
Via Pexels

A new rumor indicates that Apple is preparing a new surprise for Christmas. The filtration comes from the hand of the renowned leaker L0vetodream.

The user posted a tweet saying “you will get a Christmas surprise from Apple (PS: Winter exclusive, good for winter)”

After this publication, the reactions of Apple users did not wait. Now some wonder what is this new release about?

Let’s remember that so far this year, the Cupertino company has presented us with three events. So far, these calls have left us a series of products, one more striking than the other, among them, the WatchOS 7, iOS 14, iPad Os14, iPhone 12, Home Pone Mini and in the most recent, the Mac Big Sur and the revolutionary M1 chip.

But what does Apple have in store for us with this new surprise?

The leak points out that the launch has to do with winter, something exclusive for Christmas. Therefore, this could be related to some of your services. Discounts on Apple One? It is possible. Any offer on your products, can you imagine the new iPhone 12 or MacBook with discounts? It would be great.

Perhaps it is a new release related to AirTags, the tracking devices that have been expected in the last two events and have not yet been presented. Or an Apple TV? Anything is possible, after all it is Apple.

Gift cards for iTunes
GifCard 2016 for iTunes

Bogdan Popa from Softpedia News says it could be the “relaunch of the 12 Days of Giveaways, a campaign that Apple has used before to give away or offer discounts on applications, music, movies and other content in the App Store.” A project left behind by Apple four years ago, it is possible that it will resume.

At the moment, we are not sure of anything, we will have to wait more than a month to find out what it is about. And you, what do you think Apple will present us?

