Apple presents AirPods Max, its headphones, to more than 500 dollars

The rumors were right. Manzana he did work on his own line of noise-canceling headphones. The new product bears the AirPods Max name and will compete against other products such as the Sony Wh-1000XM4 or the Bose headphones.

These are wireless headphones with noise cancellation, hands-free, access to Siri and a design in the style of other Apple products.

“With AirPods Max, we bring that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio. The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips and advanced software, enables AirPods Max to utilize computational audio to deliver the best personal listening experience wirelessly. ”Explains Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of the company.

Unlike the competition, the apple brand has decided to launch these headphones in different colors. On the other hand, it takes elements from other brands as a button to allow you to listen to your environment.

The price is somewhat higher than other active noise canceling headphones. The AirPods Max will be sold in the United States for $ 549, in Europe the price will be 629 euros. The price in Latin America has not yet been defined.

