Apple presents its Airpods Max: a headset with noise cancellation

In the end the mystery is over. Apple has officially introduced the headband Airpods, those that for some time were known as the Studio and will eventually be called the Max, exactly four years after the launch of its first generation. In addition, they do it in a big way, not just because of their design or performance, but by raising the price level to limits that only the Cupertino company dares to reach.

Color range of the new Airpods Max.

And it is that, before continuing with its advantages, it must be said that In case you are interested, you already have them available to reserve on the official website at a price of 649 euros and with a delivery date for next January 8, 2021. An extraordinarily high figure that remains to be seen to be justified by a substantial increase in sound quality compared to other devices, and brands, which have much more background and experience in when it comes to professional audio.

Noise cancellation and more

Apple had a difficult time launching a headband headphones because Just six years ago, it acquired Beats, a leading company in this field. So your decision has been simple: in order not to compete with ourselves, we are going to develop a product that is far above any model of the brand founded by Dr. Dre. And as a result we have Airpods Max that incorporate a mesh in the headband “made with a breathable braided material” and that is capable of distributing the weight of the headphones. Also, has a stainless steel frame covered with “a soft material to the touch that offers an extraordinary combination of resistance, flexibility and comfort “.

Apple Airpods Max.

These Airpods Max have active noise cancellation, like the Airpods Pro, in addition to spatial sound, some pads that are capable of isolating us from the world without offering too much pressure on our heads (according to Apple) and equipped with two 40mm drivers. designed by Apple itself. Also, as is the case with the entire Airpods family, boasts an H1 chip to quickly connect to all our devices linked to our ID of the company and premieres the so-called “computational sound”.

As a curious detail, Apple has included a digital crown in the image and likeness of its Apple Watch, with which we can raise or lower the volume, take calls or talk to Siri to ask for anything. You can buy these Airpods Max in five colors and for the price they have you are very close to getting an iPhone SE or an iPhone 12 Mini.

