Apple presents its first on-ear headphones, the AirPods Max

A few days ago, a Tweet shared by the leaker L0vetodream created controversy and aroused curiosity in Apple users. He pointed out that the apple company had a surprise for us for Christmas.

The information was true, because recently Apple presented us with the acclaimed AirPods Max, his first on-ear headphones. These come in five colors: Sky Blue, Space Gray, Silver, Pink, and Green. With release on the market for this next December 15 and at a price of $ 549.

AirPods Max are more comfortable than any other earphone

While it is true that over-ear headphones are the most comfortable on the market, Apple presents us with AirPods Max that promise to exceed current designs.

The new Apple headphones come with a steel headband accompanied by a breathable mesh, which combine to distribute the weight correctly around your head and avoid excess temperatures, that is, it will not give you heat.

They also bring a “Digital Crown”, similar to the one used in Apple Watch, whose function is to activate Siri, change songs, adjust the volume and even answer calls.

Another feature that stands out is the battery life. This offers a range of 20 hours. Time that you can use to listen to your favorite songs, movies or simply chat through a call.

AirPods Max come with an H1 chip in each earbud. A particularity that allows them to manage up to “9,000 million operations per second”. This translates into active audio cancellation, that is, it has the ability to avoid interference, and thus improve the sound we hear.

It also has a transparency mode. This function allows us to accompany our music or audio with environmental sounds. In addition to this, it has the spatial audio function, that is, the sound adapts to our movements.

If you are one of those who has been waiting for these new AirPods Max, you only have to wait one more week to buy them.

