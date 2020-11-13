Apple presents its new Mac computers: prices and launch date

Today the Californian company, Apple has made a new Keynote, the third since September after the presentation of the iPhone 12, its iPads or the Apple Watch Series 6, it is finally the turn of computers. For this he has chosen the title ‘One more thing’, recovering this legendary phrase from its founder, Steve Jobs, for a day that will mark a before and after at Apple. In it, he presented the new revolutionary Apple Silicon M1 processor and the new Macs that will incorporate it. We tell you all the news.

New Apple MacBook Air, lightness and power in one

Manzana

The MacBook Air revolves around its new M1 processor. A computer designed for the general public and for users who need something ergonomic and light, but that has good performance. An example is students, MacBook Air is configured as the perfect option for them.

Its main characteristics are its compact and lightweight design and its autonomy, which can reach up to 18 hours of use.

The prices of the new MacBook Air They are divided into two configurations:

MacBook Air: A1 chip, 8GB, 256GB: 1,129 euros.

MacBook Air: A1 chip, 8GB, 512GB: 1,129 euros.

New Apple Mac Mini, a beast for the cheapest pocket

Manzana

For those who want a desktop computer and enter the Apple ecosystem comes the renovation of the smallest in the house. The price of new Mac Mini begins from 799 euros.

In its guts we find the new Apple chip that promises to completely revolutionize the experience, especially by improving the speed of the CPU, making fluidity the key to this device.

A versatile and inexpensive computer that, being a desktop computer, is very light and easy to transport.

The Mac Mini prices are divided into two configurations

Apple Mac mini: M1 chip, 8 GB, 256 GB: from 799 euros.

Apple Mac mini: M1 chip, 8 GB, 512 GB: from 1,029 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro, for professionals

Manzana

Finally we come to the king in the crown, the MacBook Pro that is presented as the perfect alternative for professional users in need of a team to be able to demand the maximum. This MacBook with its CPU or GPU, both 8 cores, promises that everything goes up to 5 times faster.

In addition, it guarantees a battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as an even more powerful screen. Its design will continue to be the most stylish and avant-garde of the moment.

Regarding the MacBook Pro prices, are configured as follows:

13-inch MacBook Pro: A1 chip, 8GB, 256GB: 1,449 euros.

13-inch MacBook Pro: A1 chip, 8GB, 512GB: 1.6799 euros.

