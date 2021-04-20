Apple presents the iMac 2021 and confirms a deep renovation, both interior and exterior

- Advertisement -

The leak we saw a couple of weeks ago turned out to be true. Apple has presented the new iMac 2021, and with it has confirmed a major design change which, frankly, has managed to surprise us.

We met with a completely flat line, clearly inspired by the iPhone 12, much smaller screen edges, and a profile so thin that it is hard to believe that Apple has been able to integrate a high-performance configuration in the iMac 2021. This has an explanation, and we will talk about that later.

In the upper frame, Apple has integrated a 1080p resolution camera that is supported by an artificial intelligence system that significantly improves the quality of the image. This artificial intelligence system analyzes and improves each pixel to adjust aspects as important as the white balance. The workload that this represents is carried out in the neural processing unit that integrates the Apple M1 SoC, a chip that, as we expected, has become the heart of the new iMac 2021.

This change at the hardware level has been precisely the one that has allowed the iMac 2021 design to be completely changed, and to adopt that profile so thin that, as we anticipate, borders on the impossible. Previous generations of iMac computers had its key components divided into several blocks, the processor was integrated in one area, the dedicated GPU in another, the RAM memory also required its space, and the same applied to the SSD unit.

With the jump to the Apple M1 SoC, all key components of the iMac 2021 have been integrated into a single logic board, as we can see in the attached image, and this has greatly reduced both the space required and the cooling solution required to maintain good working temperatures. You just have to see the second image, where we compare the design of the previous generation iMac with the new iMac 2021 to realize how big the jump has been.

iMac 2021: Better sound, higher voice quality, and top-notch performance

The new iMac 2021 uses a 24 ″ Retina Display with 4.5K resolution and True Tone technology. It features a high-quality six-speaker system with spatial sound, and features a studio-quality microphone array for a rich multimedia experience and world-class video calling. To this we must add, as we had anticipated, the front camera with 1080p resolution powered by artificial intelligence.

We now turn to talking about the Apple M1 SoC, an “old acquaintance” that was released last year in the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini computers, and which maintains its base configuration in the new iMac 2021. This chip has a Eight core CPU divided into two blocks of four cores each, the first high-performance and the second high-efficiency (ARM architecture customized by Apple). The GPU is Apple’s own solution with 7 graphics cores in the base configuration, and 8 graphics cores in the most powerful configuration. Its neural processing unit has 16 cores.

According to Apple, the new iMac 2021 improves CPU performance by up to 85% from the previous generation 21.5-inch model, it doubles the GPU performance compared to the model with integrated graphics, and beats the model with dedicated graphics by 50%. These are impressive numbers that confirm, once again, that ARM architecture does have a place on the desktop.

Apple has confirmed the integration of up to two Thunderbolt connectors and the presence of up to two USB Type-C ports (four ports in total), as well as the integration of the Touch ID interface in the new Magic Keyboard (above the backspace key). We have also seen the new Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, with matching colors that perfectly match the new design of the iMac 2021.

How could it be otherwise, Apple has maintained its commitment to the environment from the first minute with the iMac 2021, a computer that is made with recycled materials and that dispenses with elements as dangerous as arsenic. The iMac 2021 will be available for pre-purchase from April 30 in three different configurations, but it won’t start coming until the second half of May. These are the official prices shown on Apple’s official website:

iMac 2021: base configuration

24 inch 4.5K screen.

Apple M1 SoC with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU

8 GB of unified memory.

256GB SSD.

Two Thunderbolt / USB connectors 4.

Price: 1,449 euros.

Includes Magic Keyboard.

iMac 2021: top configuration

24 inch 4.5K screen.

Apple M1 SoC with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

8 GB of unified memory.

256GB SSD.

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 connectors, two USB Type-C ports.

Gigabit Ethernet.

Price: 1,669 euros.

Includes Magic Keyboard with TouchID.

iMac 2021: top-of-the-range configuration

24 inch 4.5K screen.

Apple M1 SoC with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

8 GB of unified memory.

512GB SSD.

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 connectors, two USB Type-C ports.

Gigabit Ethernet.

Price: 1,899 euros.

Includes Magic Keyboard with TouchID.