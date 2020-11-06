Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile

Apple presents the iPad 2020, its new cheap tablet

By Abraham
Abraham
It’s official, we have a new 8th generation iPad . Apple has already announced the news that incorporates its tablet focused on students and other audiences not as demanding as the ‘Air’ and ‘Pro’ ranges. In fact this is the  cheapest iPad in the company. Below we will tell you all the news that this new generation of tablet represents, which will already serve as a forward to a comparison of iPad 2020 and iPad 2019 . 

The main novelties of the iPad 8

The most surprising thing about this eighth-generation iPad is the  processor leap  that it takes by incorporating an  A12 Bionic , the same as the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. This is 40% faster than the previous one and also incorporates a neural motor that makes it even more powerful. In terms of  design we do not find any novelty, since it houses the classic aesthetics of Apple tablets, maintaining the edges and the Home button with  Touch ID.

iPad 2020

We again find the  Smart Connector  that makes it compatible with the Smart Keyboard, although not with the Magic Keyboard with trackpad that Apple announced a few months ago. Compatibility with the Apple Pencil 1 is also maintained   so that it can continue to be an ideal instrument for students who take notes by hand or those who like to draw and perform other actions with the stylis.

In  storage, it stands out the fact of having capacities of 32 GB and 128 GB. It is true that it is a very inexpensive device and therefore increasing the capacity to 512 GB or more would be somewhat illogical, but the truth is that 256 GB could have been a good top capacity, just as 32 GB can be short.

The  base price  is 379 euros in its 32 GB WiFi version, while the WiFi + Cellular version of this capacity rises to  519 euros. It can be reserved today in the Apple Store online and shipments will begin to occur next Friday, in addition to being able to buy in physical stores from that moment.

No notable novelty in this team beyond the processor, although no changes were rumored or outstanding news could be expected. It is an iPad focused on the most basic public and surely it will continue to reap the same success as its predecessors.

