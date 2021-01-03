- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the key features that Apple touts with its new Fitness + training service is deep integration with Apple Music. One of the ways this is manifesting itself now is with a dedicated category in the Music app, allowing users to quickly view playlists of Fitness + workouts. With this novelty, Apple promotes the integration of Fitness + and Apple Music with playlists of ‘Studio Series’

Apple promotes Fitness + and Apple Music integration with ‘Studio Series’ playlists

The Cupertino-based company has a new Fitness category on the Apple Music service, under which you’ll find a variety of playlists dedicated to Apple Fitness +. With this new development, Apple refers to these as “Study Series Playlists” and says that the playlists are created by Apple Music editors and Apple Fitness + trainers.

The Apple Fitness + team brings together some of the best trainers in the world to train you. All through rewarding workouts for all levels of fitness or experience. So they know a thing or two about motivation and how music can play a role. To accompany your next workout, the team of coaches, along with Apple Music publishers, have curated the Studio series of playlists. With each set of tracks calibrated and designed to keep your energy high and help you complete that last set, run the last mile, or hold that last pose. Choose your workout, hit play and get ready to smash it.

There are also Studio Series playlists dedicated to specific types of workouts, such as cycling, treadmill, rowing, HIIT, and more. Apple also has playlists for specific genres, like “Country Run” and “Pure Dance Row.”

You can also find these playlists by going to the Search tab in the Apple Music app and looking for the “Fitness” category.