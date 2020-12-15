Apple ProRAW: main novelty of the new update iOS 14.3, now available

- Advertisement -

Apple has officially released the version of iOS 14.3 to all users. This new version comes to solve minor bugs and complement some functions for the brand’s new devices, so do not expect any significant improvement.

Among the main novelties of this new update we find the compatibility with the support for the expected Apple ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 14.3: Apple ProRAW as the main novelty

MacRumors

One of the most anticipated novelties by users of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (only compatible devices), is the support for ProRAW. For those who do not know what it is about, it is about new photographic format whose objective is to offer an image standard with all the data you need for further in-depth editing. Each 12-bit file you capture will store a large amount of information about the captured scene.

All the news in iOS 14.3

The new version that you can now update to fixes numerous bugs and includes the following improvements as revealed by Apple itself.

SmartLife

Apple Fitness +

A new fitness experience built into Apple Watch with professional workouts available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later).

New Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV from which you can access workouts, trainers and personalized recommendations from Fitness +.

Workouts from ten different categories are added each week: interval training, indoor cycling, yoga, core, strength, dance, rowing, treadmill, treadmill running, and mindful recovery.

Playlists curated by Fitness + trainers to complement your workout.

Fitness + subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, UK and US.

AirPods Max

Compatibility with the new AirPods Max helmet-style headphones.

High fidelity audio for rich sound.

Adaptive equalizer that adapts the sound in real time to the personal setting of the ear pads.

Active noise cancellation to block out ambient noise.

Ambient sound mode to listen to your surroundings.

Spatial audio with dynamic head position tracking to create a fully immersive experience.

Photos

Ability to take photos in Apple ProRAW format on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Ability to edit photos in Apple ProRAW format in the Photos app.

Option to record video at 25 fps.

Mirror effect for still photos taken with the front camera on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Privacy

On the pages of the App Store apps there is a new section with privacy information that includes a summary provided by the developer of the privacy practices of the app.

TV App

From the new tab “Apple TV +” you can easily discover and watch Apple Originals series and movies.

The search function has been improved so that you can search by categories (for example, by genre) and see recent searches and suggestions as you type.

The best search results for movies, TV series, cast, channels and sports are displayed according to their relevance.

App clips

Ability to open app clips by scanning Apple-designed app clip codes with the camera or from the control center.

Health

Possibility of indicating parameters such as pregnancy, lactation or the use of contraceptives in the Health app cycle control in order to better manage the predictions of the period and fertile days.

Weather

Information available in Maps, Weather, and Siri in mainland China locations.

When certain levels of air quality are reached, Siri offers health recommendations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico.

Safari

Possibility of using the Ecosia search engine in Safari.

This release also fixes the following issues:

Some MMS messages may not be received.

Some notifications from Messages may not be received.

Contact groups were not displaying members when composing a message.

Some videos were not displaying correctly when shared from the Photos app.

The app folders might not open.

Spotlight search results and opening apps from Spotlight might not work.

The Bluetooth connection might not be available in Settings.

The devices may not charge wirelessly.

The MagSafe Dual Charger could charge the iPhone wirelessly at less than maximum power.

The configuration of accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol might not be completed.

The keyboard was hidden when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver.

Other new features of iOS 14.3

Support for PS5 DualSense.

Monitoring a pregnancy through the health App.

The Weather app now provides information on air quality in the UK, Mexico, China, Germany, India and the US.

Governments can make app suggestions to, for example, recommend which app to use to track COVID-19 infections.

So you can update your iPhone or iPad

As always, our recommendation is to update all your devices to the new version as soon as possible. Also, remember that iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, tvOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1 have also been released. In this way, the improvement of safety and user protection is guaranteed at all times. To carry out this update, simply perform the following steps:

Go to Settings.

Go to ‘General’.

Click on ‘Software update’

Wait for the update to come out and proceed to install it.